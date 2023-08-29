Kings Have Reported Interest In Veteran Center JaVale McGee

The Sacramento Kings have shown interest in recently waived center JaVale McGee, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

The Dallas Mavericks waived the three-time champion on Tuesday after he averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games, including 7 starts, last season.

If the Kings sign the 35-year-old, McGee will be competing for back up center minutes alongside Nerlens Noel and Alex Len.

McGee has spent 15 years in the league, enjoying stints with the Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets (twice), Philadelphia 76ers, Mavericks (twice), Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns.

The seven footer won titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and again with the Lakers in 2020.

McGee holds career averages of 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.6 minutes.