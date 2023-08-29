Thybulle Loses Starting Spot As Australia Advances In World Cup

The Australian Boomers have advanced to the knockout stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup after taking care of host nation Japan in a 109-89 thrashing in their final group outing.

Unfortunately for Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle, Coach Brian Goorjian saw fit to relieve him of the starting status he held for the first two games of the tournament.

Thybulle came off the bench, playing 13 minutes, scoring 0 points on two shot attempts, 1 rebound, 1 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Duop Reath, who represented the Blazers in last month’s Summer League, finished with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks.

Australia’s key contributors were Oklahoma City Thunder utility Josh Giddey with 26 points and 11 assists and Washington Wizards wing Xavier Cooks who finished with 24 points.

For Japan, Yuta Watanabe of the Phoenix Suns put up 24 points on an impressive 60 percent three point shooting.

The Boomers, who finished second in Group E, now face the winner of Group F which will be decided to tonight.

Luka Doncic and the Slovenian team look poised to take that mantle, however Georgia and Cape Verde, which features reported Blazers target Edy Tavares, are also a chance.