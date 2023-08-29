U.S. FIBA World Cup Second Round Opponents Revealed

The United States still has one more game to go in its opening round at the FIBA World Cup, but the team has already qualified for the second round and knows which teams it will be facing.

After playing Jordan to close out Group C pool play (1:40 a.m. EST, ESPN2), the U.S. will head to Group J to face Montenegro (Friday, Sept. 1) and Lithuania (Sunday, Sept. 3).

Montenegro went 2-1 in Group D play and is led by NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls). Montenegro’s lone loss in the opening round came at the hands of Lithuania, who won Group D. Lithuania is led by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, and has several former NBA players, including Ignas Brazdeikis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Donatas Motiejunas.

The U.S. will play the two games, and the two teams to top the group will reach the quarterfinals, where the tournament turns into a single-elimination format.