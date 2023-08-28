Blazers’ Matisse Thybulle, Australia Faces Potential FIBA World Cup Elimination vs. Japan

Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle and the Australia men’s national team is on the brink of elimination as they face Japan in the final game of pool play in the opening round of the FIBA World Cup.

Thybulle and the Aussies took care of Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen and Finland in their first game, but came up just short in an 85-82 defeat to Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder and Germany in the second game.

Now sitting at 1-1, they face Japan, who also is 1-1, for a spot in the second round. While Japan has the advantage of playing at home in Okinawa, Australia has the advantage in its NBA experience. Japan rosters just one NBA player, Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe, while Australia has several, including Thybulle.

Thybulle and the Boomers face off against Japan at 4:10 a.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+.