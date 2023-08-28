Blazers Cap Situation in ‘State of Flux’

The Portland Trail Blazers are having a dynamic summer, as it appears the team is in the middle of two eras for the franchise.

What they do this summer in regards to Damian Lillard will set them up for their future, which already has a strong foundation with Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson in the backcourt.

But after the Lillard trade, the Blazers are going to have to make some more changes.

“The Blazers appear to be in a state of flux, but the current roster is over the luxury-tax line in 2024-25 counting their projected draft pick with almost all of their major salaries on fully guaranteed contracts,” The Athletic’s Danny Leroux writes. “Things can and likely will change before then, but as presently constructed, even using the taxpayer MLE would be pretty expensive, though ownership could take on a small tax bill if desired, even if that feels incredibly unlikely.”

