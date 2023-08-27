Thybulle, Australia Lose Heartbreaker To Germany In World Cup Group Game

Matisse Thybulle and the Australian Boomers battled in a hard-fought 85-82 loss to Germany at the 2023 FIBA World Cup early this morning.

The Portland Trail Blazers wing started and served as a defensive linchpin, taking on point-of-attack defense duties against Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder.

Unfortunately, the Germans overpowered the Boomers late in the last quarter with Schroder registering a game-high 30 points. Australia had outscored Germany 22-13 in the third quarter to head into the final frame with a 66-62 lead, but Germany responded with a 23-16 quarter of its own to survive.

Schroder converted a driving layup with 46 seconds remaining to put the score at 83-81, giving Germany the lead for good. A few possessions later, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey’s heave from near half-court fell well short for Australia as time expired.

The Boomers struggled to match Germany’s size, which included Orlando Magic’s Moritz Wagner and Indiana Pacers’ Daniel Theis. The Boomers fielded only one player taller than 6’10 in Duop Reath who represented the Blazers during their recent Summer League campaign.

Australians with notable outings included former Blazer guard Patty Mills, now of the Atlanta Hawks, and the 6’8 Giddey. Mills scored 21 points on 60 percent from three, while Giddey finished with 17 points and a few impressive dunks.

Schroder took much of the offensive load with Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner out with an ankle injury.

Thybulle finished with 2 points while Reath put up 8 points and 3 rebounds. The 27-year-old big man scored all of his points in the third quarter on 3-3 shooting from the field and 1-1 from deep.

The Boomers have one remaining group game against host nation Japan on Tuesday.