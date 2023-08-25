Blazers’ Matisse Thybulle Starts in Australia Win vs. Finland

Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle is starting his FIBA World Cup run with Australia on the right foot after a big 98-72 win against Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen and Finland on Friday morning in Okinawa, Japan.

Thybulle scored just two points in the game, but contributed a great deal on the defensive end.

The star of the game was former Blazers guard Patty Mills, who scored a game-high 25 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists in the win.

Here’s a look at some highlights from the game against Finland:

Australia now needs just one more win in Group E to qualify for the second round. That win could come in its next game against Germany, who also won its opening game against host nation Japan. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 a.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.