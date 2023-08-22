How to Watch Blazers’ Matisse Thybulle at FIBA World Cup

The Portland Trail Blazers are still not playing any meaningful basketball for two more months, but there will be an opportunity to scratch the itch with the FIBA World Cup, which begins Friday.

Matisse Thybulle is representing the Blazers and Australia at this year’s World Cup.

The Aussies are playing in Group F, where they will play Finland (Aug. 25, 1 a.m.), Germany (Aug. 27, 1:30 a.m.), and Japan (Aug. 29, 4 a.m.). Australia is expected to be one of the favorites to qualify for the next round out of the group stage. However, Finland (featuring Utah Jazz All-Star starter Lauri Markkanen) and Germany (featuring Orlando Magic rising star Franz Wagner) are expected to be challenges for Australia.

Thybulle is one of the many players listed for Australia’s roster for the World Cup, which also features Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans), Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks), Joe Ingles (Orlando Magic), Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks) and Jack White (Oklahoma City Thunder).

All FIBA World Cup games can be watched on ESPN+ or the ESPN app, while the United States’ first round games will be on ESPN2.