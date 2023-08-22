Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has his pockets burning on Tuesday morning, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA is fining Sixers star James Harden $100,000 for his recent comments referring to franchise president Daryl Morey as a “liar,” sources tell ESPN.

The fine comes after Harden called Morey, a former general manager with the Houston Rockets and current president of basketball operations with the 76ers, a “liar” at a basketball camp in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said.

In 2019, Morey tweeted “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong”, provoking serious backlash from the Chinese government. Morey’s tweet created a ripple effect that caused China to briefly boycott the NBA.

Now, Harden’s words have led to the NBA’s actions.