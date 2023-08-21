Blazers Hire Former ESPN Producer to Lead Broadcasts

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Greg Fonseca to lead their broadcast heading into the 2023-24 season, according to Danny Marang.

The Trail Blazers have hired Greg Fonseca, formerly of ESPN to lead their broadcast heading into next year, per NBA source. Fonseca previously worked as the producer on SportsCenter and NBA Today.

Fonseca is an Emmy Award winning producer who has over 17 years of experience as a producer.

Fonseca will take over the lead broadcast role after some of the team of broadcasters that had covered the Blazers for the last few years were let go in May shortly after the end of the 2022-23 season. The Blazers parted ways with three long-time members of their broadcast crew, and so far Fonseca is the first hire to replace them.