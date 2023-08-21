Blazers Ex Olivier Sarr Signs Two-Way Deal with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder is adding to its frontcourt depth chart by bringing back former Portland Trail Blazers center Olivier Sarr.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype broke the news earlier today via Twitter.

Sarr finished a successful collegiate career at Wake Forest University and the University of Kentucky averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Sarr, 24, went undrafted in 2021. The Oklahoma City Thunder picked him up for the 2021-22 season after the trade deadline and he appeared in 22 games for the franchise before being released.

He was signed by the Blazers on Sept. 7 behind 7.0 points on 57.4 percent shooting from the floor and 44.8 percent shooting from 3-point range. Despite earning a two-way contract, he never suited up for Rip City.

Sarr made the Oklahoma City Blue G League team and was called up to the Thunder in a second stint with the team that lasted nine games.

Now, the big man looks to carve out a role on the roster in his third go-round in OKC. Sarr joins a frontcourt including former No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, as well as combo forward-centers Aleksej Pokusevski and Jaylin Williams.