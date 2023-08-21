Blazers Sign Moses Brown

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing free agent center Moses Brown to a partially guaranteed one-year dead according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This will be Brown’s second stint with the Blazers after appearing in nine games with the Blazers during the 2019-20 season where he averaged 1.2 points and 1.6 rebounds while being on a two-way contract.

Brown’s signing comes just three days after the Blazers signed point guard Ashton Hagans.

Brown’s most successful time came during the 2020-21 with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds over 43 games, which included 32 starts.

Brown’s most recent play came when he appeared in 34 games last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and 2 games with the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds during those games.