Former Portland Trail Blazers big man Ed Davis will ply his trade with Chinese Basketball Association franchise, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers next season, according to Sportando.

Ed Davis has reached an agreement with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers. Last season, his first without playing in the NBA since 2011, the 34-year-old former North Carolina big man produced over 13 points and 16 rebounds per game in BSN with the Guaynabo Mets.

Davis, 34, spent three seasons with the Blazers between 2015-18 averaging 5.6 points, 6.9 boards, 0.8 assists and 0.7 blocks in 19.2 minutes. He arrived in Portland as LaMarcus Aldridge left for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2015 offseason, signing a three-year, $20 million deal.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel was initially drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the 13th pick in 2010. He also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers. He also had a stint with Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional earlier this year.

Davis holds career averages of 5.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.1 minutes.