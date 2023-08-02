Sixers Center Montrezl Harrell Tears ACL

Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell has suffered a torn ACL following offseason workouts. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news today.

76ers center Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and meniscus after undergoing an MRI Wednesday to assess recent right knee swelling following his offseason workouts.

The 29-year-old played 57 games for the Sixers last season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game. Those numbers were down significantly from his peak performance in 2019-20, a season in which he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds with the Los Angeles Clippers, winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Harrell has since played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets before landing with the 76ers as a free agent at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Harrell is on a minimum-level contract and is scheduled to make $2.9 million in the coming year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the Summer of 2024.