Introduce Yourself as a Trail Blazers Fan

If you’re reading this site, chances are you have some connection with the Portland Trail Blazers. Because, you know, that’s what we do. Though you’re probably familiar with someof the staff here, it’s been a minute since we’ve done an introduction thread for readers. So here you go.

We’re inviting everyone to head to the comment section of this post to share a little about themselves with fellow readers and comment on each other’s stories. It’s fairly free-form. You can introduce yourself however you wish, but some of the following bits of information might give us common ground if you care to include them in your post:

When did you first start following the Blazers?

Why did you first start following the Blazers?

Who’s the first player you fell in love with?

Who’s your favorite Blazers player of all time.

What moment or moments most informed your fandom (and/or what are the best and worst moments you’ve witnessed)?

How has the Damian Lillard situation affected you personally?

What are your other hobbies and passions besides following the Blazers?

How long have you been a part of the Blazer’s Edge community?

There you go! Have at it and enjoy hearing about each other’s fan experiences and lives!