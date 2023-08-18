Blazers Sign PG Ashton Hagans

The Portland Trail Blazers are adding to their guard rotation, according to Turner Sports insider Chris Haynes.

Point guard Ashton Hagans has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

Hagans, 24, played two years of college ball with the Kentucky Wildcats before going undrafted in 2020. He caught on with the Minnesota Timberwolves in his rookie year, appearing in two games for the team. He was cut by the Wolves in February of that year after violating the NBA’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols.

Since then, Hagans has bounced around the G League with Raptors 905, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and the Greensboro Swarm. Now, he finds himself in the pacific northwest.

Hagans will be competing for one of the final roster spots during training camp this fall and could make an impact if the Blazers commit to rebuilding.