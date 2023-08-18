Blazers Schedule: 5 Big Games to Watch

Rip City, it’s time to mark your calendars!

The Portland Trail Blazers schedule is out and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the season.

Within the 82-game schedule, some games stand out more than others. Here’s a look at five games worth keeping an eye on.

1) Wed 10/25 at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 PM (season opener)

The season tips off for the Blazers in Tinseltown when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s the beginning of the Scoot Henderson era for the Blazers and they’ll get a crack at a team that could be one of the best in the Western Conference this season.

2) Fri 11/3 vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7:00 PM (NBA Cup Qualifier)

In the first-ever NBA Cup, the Blazers begin play against the Memphis Grizzlies, who will be without Ja Morant due to suspension. This could give the Blazers a shot to make some noise and a statement in the first game of the four-game qualifying pool.

3) Thu 12/28 vs San Antonio Spurs, 7:00 PM

The tail end of the calendar year marks the first-ever NBA meeting between Henderson and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. The two were supposed to meet during the Las Vegas Summer League, but an injury kept Henderson out of the game. Should the two be healthy, this will be the first meeting between Henderson and Wembanyama since G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92 met in an exhibition in October 2022.

4) Tue 2/27 vs Miami Heat, 7:00 PM (TNT)

The defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat comes to town in what could very well be Damian Lillard’s return to Portland for the first time as a visitor. This is the only nationally-televised game on TNT for the Blazers this season, and given the fact that it’s against the Heat before a trade is even made is questionable on several levels.

5) Sun 4/14 at Sacramento Kings, 12:30 PM (season finale)

The season comes to a close in Sacramento on April 14, where the Blazers could be jockeying for position in the final game of the season. The game could be a big factor in how the offseason plays out for them, assuming they aren’t in contention for the postseason.