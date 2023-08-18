Blazers’ Damian Lillard Trade Idea to Pelicans Sends CJ McCollum to Clippers

With Damian Lillard still rostered by the Portland Trail Blazers after his trade request, there’s still a chance he could be dealt to a team not named the Miami Heat.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a three-team trade between the LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Blazers was proposed that sends Lillard to New Orleans. This is how the deal looked:

New Orleans Pelicans get: Damian Lillard Los Angeles Clippers get: CJ McCollum Portland Trail Blazers get: Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Dyson Daniels, Brandon Boston Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., 2024 first-round pick (from NOP), 2026 first-round pick (from NOP) and 2027 first-round pick (from NOP via MIL)

In an ironic twist of fate, former backcourt duo Lillard and CJ McCollum are traded in the same deal. McCollum is coughed up by the Pelicans to the Clippers to make space for Lillard as the team’s point guard.

It’s very unlikely that this deal gets made, and the return package for Lillard that the Blazers get is average at best. Dyson Daniels is a second-year pro that was drafted in the top-10, but the other guys don’t provide much.

