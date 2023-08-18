Blazers Month-by-Month Schedule Breakdown

The 2023-24 NBA schedule is out and the Portland Trail Blazers now know who they play where and when.

Here’s a breakdown of the schedule month-by-month:

October

Wed 10/25 at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 PM (season opener)

Fri 10/27 vs Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM (home opener)

Sun 10/29 at Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 PM

Mon 10/30 at Toronto Raptors, 4:30 PM

TOTAL: 4 Games— 3 Road, 1 Home, 3 vs +.500 teams, 1 Back-to Back

The Blazers start the season on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers and then return home to face the Orlando Magic in the home opener. Then, Portland begins its first east-coast road trip, beginning with the Philadelphia 76ers.

November

Wed 11/1 at Detroit Pistons, 4:00 PM

Fri 11/3 vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7:00 PM (NBA Cup Qualifier)

Sun 11/5 vs Memphis Grizzlies, 6:00 PM

Wed 11/8 at Sacramento Kings, 7:00 PM

Sun 11/12 at LA Lakers, 7:00 PM

Tue 11/14 at Utah Jazz, 6:00 PM (NBA Cup Qualifier)

Wed 11/15 vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 PM

Fri 11/17 vs LA Lakers, 7:00 PM (NBA Cup Qualifier)

Sun 11/19 vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:00 PM

Tue 11/21 at Phoenix Suns, 6:00 PM (NBA Cup Qualifier)

Wed 11/22 vs Utah Jazz, 7:00 PM

Sun 11/26 at Milwaukee Bucks, 12:30 PM

Mon 11/27 at Indiana Pacers, 4:00 PM

Thu 11/30 at Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:00 PM

TOTAL: 14 Games— 8 Road, 6 Home, 9 vs +.500 Teams, 3 Back-to-Back

The biggest games in the month are the NBA Cup games, where the Blazers host the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 3 and Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 17. Portland also faces two road tests facing the Utah Jazz on Nov. 14 and the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 21.

December

Sat 12/2 at Utah Jazz, 6:30 PM

Monday, December 4th — Saturday, December 9th: Mid-Season Tournament, including two games in the knockout round

Mon 12/11 at LA Clippers, 7:30 PM

Thu 12/14 vs Utah Jazz, 7:00 PM

Sat 12/16 vs Dallas Mavericks, 6:00 PM

Sun 12/17 vs Golden State Warriors, 6:00 PM

Tue 12/19 vs Phoenix Suns, 7:00 PM

Thu 12/21 vs Washington Wizards, 7:00 PM (NBA TV)

Sat 12/23 at Golden State Warriors, 5:30 PM

Tue 12/26 vs Sacramento Kings, 7:00 PM

Thu 12/28 vs San Antonio Spurs, 7:00 PM

Fri 12/29 vs San Antonio Spurs, 7:00 PM

TOTAL: 11 (non-tournament) Games— 3 Road, 8 Home, 5 vs +.500 Teams, 2 Back-to-Back

The most intriguing matchups in the month of December come at the end of the month, where No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs visit No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Blazers for a pair of games in Portland. It will be the first meeting between the two since an exhibition back in October 2022.

January

Mon 1/1 at Phoenix Suns, 6:00 PM

Wed 1/3 at Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 PM

Fri 1/5 at Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 PM

Sun 1/7 at Brooklyn Nets, 12:00 PM

Tue 1/9 at New York Knicks, 4:30 PM

Thu 1/11 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 5:00 PM

Fri 1/12 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:00 PM

Sun 1/14 vs Phoenix Suns, 6:00 PM

Wed 1/17 vs Brooklyn Nets, 7:00 PM

Fri 1/19 vs Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM

Sun 1/21 at LA Lakers, 7:00 PM

Tue 1/23 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 5:00 PM

Wed 1/24 at Houston Rockets, 5:00 PM

Fri 1/26 at San Antonio Spurs, 6:30 PM (NBATV)

Sun 1/28 vs Chicago Bulls, 6:00 PM

Mon 1/29 vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 PM (NBATV)

Wed 1/31 vs Milwaukee Bucks, 7:00 PM

TOTAL— 17 Games, 11 Road, 6 Home, 9 vs +.500 Teams, 3 Back-to-Back

The Blazers start the calendar year on a 12-day, seven-game road trip, which includes Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards. The Blazers will certainly have their work cut out for them on this trip where just a couple wins would feel like a successful stretch for Portland.

February

Fri 2/2 at Denver Nuggets, 6:00 PM

Sun 2/4 at Denver Nuggets, 5:30 PM (NBA TV)

Thu 2/8 vs Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM

Sat 2/10 vs New Orleans Pelicans, 7:00 PM

Tue 2/13 vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:00 PM

Thu 2/15 vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:00 PM

NBA All-Star Break

Fri 2/23 vs Denver Nuggets, 7:00 PM

Sun 2/25 vs Charlotte Hornets, 6:00 PM

Tue 2/27 vs Miami Heat, 7:00 PM (TNT)

TOTAL—9 Games, 2 Road, 7 Home, 7 vs +.500 Teams, 0 Back-to-Back

The Blazers face the defending champion Denver Nuggets three times in the month of February, including the first two games of the month and the first game back from the All-Star Break. Then, in the final game of the month, the Miami Heat comes to town for the Blazers’ only TNT or ESPN appearance of the season. If Damian Lillard is traded to the Heat by then, it will mark his “return” to Portland for the first time since being dealt. If Lillard isn’t dealt to the Heat, it’s possible that the league could flex this game out with another one.

March

Fri 3/1 at Memphis Grizzlies, 5:00 PM

Sat 3/2 at Memphis Grizzlies, 5:00 PM

Mon 3/4 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:00 PM

Wed 3/6 vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:00 PM

Fri 3/8 vs Houston Rockets, 7:00 PM

Sat 3/9 vs Toronto Raptors, 7:00 PM

Mon 3/11 vs Boston Celtics, 7:00 PM (NBATV)

Wed 3/13 vs Atlanta Hawks, 7:00 PM

Thu 3/14 vs New York Knicks, 7:00 PM

Sat 3/16 at New Orleans Pelicans, 4:00 PM

Mon 3/18 at Chicago Bulls, 5:00 PM

Wed 3/20 vs LA Clippers, 7:00 PM

Fri 3/22 vs LA Clippers, 7:00 PM

Sat 3/23 vs Denver Nuggets, 7:00 PM

Mon 3/25 at Houston Rockets, 5:00 PM

Wed 3/27 at Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 PM

Fri 3/29 at Miami Heat, 5:00 PM

TOTAL— 17 Games, 8 Road, 9 Home, 13 vs +.500 Teams, 4 Back-to-Back

The longest homestand of the season comes in the month of March, where the Blazers play six games in nine nights, including two back-to-backs.

April

Mon 4/1 at Orlando Magic, 4:00 PM

Wed 4/3 at Charlotte Hornets, 4:00 PM

Fri 4/5 at Washington Wizards, 4:00 PM

Sun 4/7 at Boston Celtics, 3:00 PM

Tue 4/9 vs New Orleans Pelicans, 7:00 PM

Thu 4/11 vs Golden State Warriors, 7:00 PM

Fri 4/12 vs Houston Rockets, 7:00 PM (home finale)

Sun 4/14 at Sacramento Kings, 12:30 PM (season finale)

TOTAL— 8 Games, 5 Road, 3 Home, 4 vs +.500 Teams, 1 Back-to-Back

The season comes to a close with the home finale against the Houston Rockets and the season finale against the Sacramento Kings, two teams that could be jockeying for positioning in either the playoff picture or the tank battle, depending on how the year goes for these two dynamic teams. Perhaps Portland can play spoiler.