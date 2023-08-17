Portland Trail Blazers 2023-24 Full Schedule Released

The Portland Trail Blazers schedule for the 2023-24 season has been released. We now know the dates and times, plus national broadcast information, for all 82 games of the new season.

Here’s the info you’ll need.

National Broadcasts

Portland will play five times on NBATV and once on TNT. The remaining 76 games will be limited to local broadcasts.

The TNT game comes Tuesday, February 27th versus the Miami Heat. It’s a home game for Portland, potentially Damian Lillard’s return to the Moda Center if his wish for a trade to Miami is granted.

The five NBATV games are as follows:

Thursday, December 21st at 7:00 PM, Pacific versus the Washington Wizards.

Friday, January 26th at 6:30 PM, Pacific at the San Antonio Spurs

Monday, January 29th at 7:00 PM, Pacific versus the Philadelphia 76ers

Sunday, February 4th at 5:30 PM, Pacific at the Denver Nuggets

Monday, March 11th at 7:30 PM. Pacific versus the Boston Celtics

Month by Month Schedule

Here is the schedule for each month of the season. All times listed are Pacific. Records reflect the finish of the 2022-23 season.

October

Wed 10/25 at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 PM (season opener)

Fri 10/27 vs Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM (home opener)

Sun 10/29 at Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 PM

Mon 10/30 at Toronto Raptors, 4:30 PM

TOTAL: 4 Games— 3 Road, 1 Home, 3 vs +.500 teams, 1 Back-to Back

November

Wed 11/1 at Detroit Pistons, 4:00 PM

Fri 11/3 vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7:00 PM (Mid-Season Tournament Qualifier)

Sun 11/5 vs Memphis Grizzlies, 6:00 PM

Wed 11/8 at Sacramento Kings, 7:00 PM

Sun 11/12 at LA Lakers, 7:00 PM

Tue 11/14 at Utah Jazz, 6:00 PM (Mid-Season Tournament Qualifier)

Wed 11/15 vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 PM

Fri 11/17 vs LA Lakers, 7:00 PM (Mid-Season Tournament Qualifier)

Sun 11/19 vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:00 PM

Tue 11/21 at Phoenix Suns, 6:00 PM (Mid-Season Tournament Qualifier)

Wed 11/22 vs Utah Jazz, 7:00 PM

Sun 11/26 at Milwaukee Bucks, 12:30 PM

Mon 11/27 at Indiana Pacers, 4:00 PM

Thu 11/30 at Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:00 PM

TOTAL: 14 Games— 8 Road, 6 Home, 9 vs +.500 Teams, 3 Back-to-Back

December

Sat 12/2 at Utah Jazz, 6:30 PM

Monday, December 4th — Saturday, December 9th: Mid-Season Tournament, including two games in the knockout round

Mon 12/11 at LA Clippers, 7:30 PM

Thu 12/14 vs Utah Jazz, 7:00 PM

Sat 12/16 vs Dallas Mavericks, 6:00 PM

Sun 12/17 vs Golden State Warriors, 6:00 PM

Tue 12/19 vs Phoenix Suns, 7:00 PM

Thu 12/21 vs Washington Wizards, 7:00 PM (NBA TV)

Sat 12/23 at Golden State Warriors, 5:30 PM

Tue 12/26 vs Sacramento Kings, 7:00 PM

Thu 12/28 vs San Antonio Spurs, 7:00 PM

Fri 12/29 vs San Antonio Spurs, 7:00 PM

TOTAL: 11 (non-tournament) Games— 3 Road, 8 Home, 5 vs +.500 Teams, 2 Back-to-Back

January

Mon 1/1 at Phoenix Suns, 6:00 PM

Wed 1/3 at Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 PM

Fri 1/5 at Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 PM

Sun 1/7 at Brooklyn Nets, 12:00 PM

Tue 1/9 at New York Knicks, 4:30 PM

Thu 1/11 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 5:00 PM

Fri 1/12 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:00 PM

Sun 1/14 vs Phoenix Suns, 6:00 PM

Wed 1/17 vs Brooklyn Nets, 7:00 PM

Fri 1/19 vs Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM

Sun 1/21 at LA Lakers, 7:00 PM

Tue 1/23 at Oklahoma City Thunder, 5:00 PM

Wed 1/24 at Houston Rockets, 5:00 PM

Fri 1/26 at San Antonio Spurs, 6:30 PM (NBATV)

Sun 1/28 vs Chicago Bulls, 6:00 PM

Mon 1/29 vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 PM (NBATV)

Wed 1/31 vs Milwaukee Bucks, 7:00 PM

TOTAL— 17 Games, 11 Road, 6 Home, 9 vs +.500 Teams, 3 Back-to-Back

February

Fri 2/2 at Denver Nuggets, 6:00 PM

Sun 2/4 at Denver Nuggets, 5:30 PM (NBA TV)

Thu 2/8 vs Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM

Sat 2/10 vs New Orleans Pelicans, 7:00 PM

Tue 2/13 vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:00 PM

Thu 2/15 vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:00 PM

NBA All-Star Break

Fri 2/23 vs Denver Nuggets, 7:00 PM

Sun 2/25 vs Charlotte Hornets, 6:00 PM

Tue 2/27 vs Miami Heat, 7:00 PM (TNT)

TOTAL—9 Games, 2 Road, 7 Home, 7 vs +.500 Teams, 0 Back-to-Back

March

Fri 3/1 at Memphis Grizzlies, 5:00 PM

Sat 3/2 at Memphis Grizzlies, 5:00 PM

Mon 3/4 at Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:00 PM

Wed 3/6 vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:00 PM

Fri 3/8 vs Houston Rockets, 7:00 PM

Sat 3/9 vs Toronto Raptors, 7:00 PM

Mon 3/11 vs Boston Celtics, 7:00 PM (NBATV)

Wed 3/13 vs Atlanta Hawks, 7:00 PM

Thu 3/14 vs New York Knicks, 7:00 PM

Sat 3/16 at New Orleans Pelicans, 4:00 PM

Mon 3/18 at Chicago Bulls, 5:00 PM

Wed 3/20 vs LA Clippers, 7:00 PM

Fri 3/22 vs LA Clippers, 7:00 PM

Sat 3/23 vs Denver Nuggets, 7:00 PM

Mon 3/25 at Houston Rockets, 5:00 PM

Wed 3/27 at Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 PM

Fri 3/29 at Miami Heat, 5:00 PM

TOTAL— 17 Games, 8 Road, 9 Home, 13 vs +.500 Teams, 4 Back-to-Back

April

Mon 4/1 at Orlando Magic, 4:00 PM

Wed 4/3 at Charlotte Hornets, 4:00 PM

Fri 4/5 at Washington Wizards, 4:00 PM

Sun 4/7 at Boston Celtics, 3:00 PM

Tue 4/9 vs New Orleans Pelicans, 7:00 PM

Thu 4/11 vs Golden State Warriors, 7:00 PM

Fri 4/12 vs Houston Rockets, 7:00 PM (home finale)

Sun 4/14 at Sacramento Kings, 12:30 PM (season finale)

TOTAL— 8 Games, 5 Road, 3 Home, 4 vs +.500 Teams, 1 Back-to-Back