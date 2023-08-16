Bits of Trail Blazers Schedule Dribble Out

The full Portland Trail Blazers 2023-24 schedule is expected to release in the next 24 hours, but in the day ahead, we’re getting small glimpses of games to come in the new season.

Portland media member Sean Highkin tweeted that the Blazers will start the year on the road versus the Los Angeles Clippers on October 25th.

Sources: The Blazers will open the 2023-24 regular season—and Scoot Henderson will make his NBA debut—in LA vs. the Clippers on October 25.

While media member Danny Marang tweeted that the Blazers will probably only have one nationally-televised game, and it’s against the Team Who Shall Not Be Named:

Unless things change between now and tomorrow - Portland’s only scheduled national TV game... Feb 27th, in Portland - vs Miami.

Stay tuned for more schedule news in the day to come.