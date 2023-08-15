Blazers NBA Cup Schedule Revealed

The schedule for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament was announced today. The Portland Trail Blazers announced their schedule for the tournament with a schedule release video on Twitter.

did someone say… NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE RELEASE VIDEO pic.twitter.com/k5zm6r80yP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 15, 2023

The Blazers will play four games for their seeding games, one against every other team in their group.

The four games for the Blazers will be against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, November 3, against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, November 14, against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, November 17, and against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, November 21.

Tournament games are scheduled every Tuesday and Friday throughout the month of November and will be against the teams in the predetermined groups of five.

The best team from all six groups, and the best non-group winner in each conference, will then form an eight team tournament to attempt to take home the victory. The tournament will be single elimination with each game counting for regular season record, except for the final game which will be an 83rd game that will not count for the regular season standings.