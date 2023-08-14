Blazers ‘Certainly Not’ Talking to Heat About Damian Lillard Trade, Says Brian Windhorst

The Portland Trail Blazers are enjoying the summer breeze and are avoiding trade talks surrounding Damian Lillard.

Lillard requested a trade from the Blazers on July 1, and now six weeks later, no progress has yet to be made.

“I don’t think there’s any active trade talks in the NBA right now,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast on Monday. “Certainly not active for Dame Lillard. And I don’t think there’s anything active for James Harden.”

The Miami Heat remain as Lillard’s only desired trade destination. The Heat is trying to build the best offer possible for Lillard, but with Tyler Herro as the best player Miami is willing to trade, the Blazers have not inched closer to a deal.

There also isn’t much rush towards getting a deal done, considering the season doesn’t start for the next two months and it’s still six or so weeks away from when Lillard would have to report to training camp.

If Lillard didn’t show up to camp, then talks for a trade could begin to accelerate.