How Will Blazers’ Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe Fit with Scoot Henderson?

The Portland Trail Blazers backcourt will certainly look different coming into the season.

With Damian Lillard requesting a trade and Scoot Henderson coming aboard, a new era of Blazers basketball is afoot. But what about incumbent guards Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe? What roles will they play?

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz dove into the topic:

While Henderson seems like a lock to start a point guard, what role do the others play? Simons was a true combo guard last season, spending 42 percent of his court time at point guard and the other 58 percent at shooting guard. The Blazers’ offense was slightly better (117.2 rating compared to 114.5) when Simons was operating as an off-ball guard. Sharpe actually spent most of his time (44 percent of his minutes) and was his most effective (plus-2.2 net rating) at small forward last season, although he spent time at both guard positions as well. His 6’6” size gives this lineup some added versatility. This young crop of guards is the most exciting part of Portland’s inevitable rebuild. Seeing how they mesh will determine the team’s success in 2023-24 and beyond.

Simons is signed on for another three years in Portland and Sharpe was the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, making both long-term options for the team. However, their roles will certainly change with the move from Lillard to Henderson, and that will force both of them to adapt in order to ensure their spot with the Blazers in the long run.