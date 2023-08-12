Sixers Put James Harden Trade on Hold, Expect Him in Training Camp

The Philadelphia 76ers have put James Harden trade discussion on hold and will welcome the star guard back to training camp this fall. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news today, citing NBA sources:

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized.

Harden had reportedly asked for a trade as far back as June, but talks over the summer have stalled. The 14-year veteran opted into a $35.6 player option on his contract to facilitate a trade.

Harden averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists per game over 58 appearances for the Sixers last season. That per-game assist number led the NBA.

Harden was named an NBA All-Star for ten straight seasons before the 2022-23 campaign with Philadelphia. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the coming season if his contract is not extended.