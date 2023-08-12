Anfernee Simons Comments on Damian Lillard Trade Situation

Damian Lillard’s trade request has dominated NBA news cycles all summer long. We’ve heard from media members, analysts, agents, high-placed NBA sources, and even the league itself, all weighing in on the possibility of a move for the high-profile star.

Despite that, we haven’t heard much from Lillard’s teammates with the Portland Trail Blazers. As fall approaches and workouts get underway, players will begin to congregate in Portland again, opening up the opportunity.

Today the Oregonian’s Aaron Fentress posted a video clip in which Lillard’s backcourt mate Anfernee Simons shared his thoughts on the request. Here’s the tweet:

I asked Anfernee Simons today at his basketball camp about the Damian Lillard situation and how hard it would be to see his mentor leave the Trail Blazers.



Simons’ comments follow. The audio quality is, frankly, horrible, with background noise and microphone distance making words hard to hear. This is the best transcript we could manage.

Like I always said, I never get myself involved in anything that doesn’t involve me directly, so whatever is being said in the media, I’m learning too. A lot of people are asking me that question, obviously, growing up with Dame. They say he asked for a trade. He asked for a trade. That was it. Obviously me and Dame have a close relationship. I’m always going to support him no matter what he decides to do, so it’s always going to be family, whatever the concept is.

When asked if he was sad about the potential departure, Simons responded: