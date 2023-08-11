NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg Reclassifies to 2024, Now Eligible for 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg, the 16-year-old, elite high school basketball prospect from Maine, has reclassified from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024, making the forward eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg delivered the news today on Instagram, sending a buzz across the NBA landscape with fans and analysts excited for one of the next great prospects to likely come to the league a year earlier than expected.

Jonathan Givony, founder and co-owner of DraftExpress, said the 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward “looks like a strong candidate to be the No. 1 pick” in his new draft class.

Prior to his reclassification, Flagg, who plays for Montverde Academy in Florida, was listed second overall in ESPN’s class of 2025 rankings. ESPN gave Flagg a 97 overall grade, tying him with No. 1 prospect Cameron Boozer. Flagg is lauded for his athleticism and two-way abilities, which he put on full display at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July. Playing for Maine United in the 16U division, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.9 blocks and 5.7 assists per game.

Rivals and On3 already adjusted their rankings to place Flagg No. 1 on their class of 2024 lists.

Looking from a local perspective, Flagg’s reclassification could hold major implications for the Portland Trail Blazers. Assuming franchise star Damian Lillard is traded in the near-future and a youth rebuild begins in earnest, the Blazers may be lottery-bound for the next several years to come. With a young nucleus of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons already in the fold, one would hope Portland isn’t vying for the top pick three years from now in the 2026 draft. But with Flagg moving his eligibility up a year to the 2025 draft, the possibility of the Blazers winning a top pick to land Flagg becomes much more likely.

The Blazers seem to be set at the guard position, as they have been for years now. Could Flagg become the elite two-way forward this franchise has been searching for?