The 2023-24 NBA Opening Day and Christmas Day schedule has been released, at least in part. Times are still to be announced, but we know the matchups for the most important two dates of the early season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium released the information on opening night and the Christmas holiday today.

The inaugural day of the new campaign will feature the following matchups:

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

Christmas Day will bring five games to the schedule:

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

As you can see, the lineup favors recent NBA champions, teams with incandescent superstars. big-market franchises, and the Miami Heat.

The Portland Trail Blazers schedule should be released within the next ten days. We’ll keep watch for that and bring it to you when it becomes public.