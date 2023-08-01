Blazers Ex Jeenathan Williams Signs with Rockets

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Jeenathan Williams has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Sources: The Rockets have agreed to a one-year deal with Jeenathan Williams, @hoopshype has learned. He’ll compete for a roster spot after averaging 10.6 points in 25.3 minutes in five games with the Trail Blazers last season. Williams is represented by Billy Davis of @foasports_

Williams was waived by the Blazers on July 28th after signing a contract for the rest of the 2022-23 season and all of the 2023-24 season. He started by signing a ten-day contract before having that contract turn into a non-guaranteed two year contract.

Williams played five games for the Blazers last season and averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.3 minutes.

Williams is the latest in a large number of new Rockets being added this free agency period, joining Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, Jeff Green, and Aaron Holiday.