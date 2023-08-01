Heat Can’t Make ‘Serious Offer’ for Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Says Insider

It’s been a month since Damian Lillard shocked the Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA by requesting a trade from the only franchise he’s ever played for.

Even though there is no rush, Lillard still remains with the Blazers despite his desires to be traded to the Miami Heat.

There has been minimal dialogue between the Heat and Blazers, and that was confirmed by NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“As I look across the league and have conversations with executives and agents, I can’t identify another team that is seriously making an offer for Damian Lillard at this point. My belief is that the Heat can’t either,” Windhorst said on ESPN.

Given the fact that reports surfaced saying that Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, told some teams that Dame only wanted a trade to the Heat, it would make sense why other teams have neglected to make an offer for him. Teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, both close to an NBA title but have yet to get to that level, could truly benefit from a player like Lillard. Yet, there appears to be no interest from anyone except the Heat.

A trade probably could have been completed by now, but the Heat’s unwillingness to offer anyone of value better than Tyler Herro has stalled talks considerably.

Without a player better than Herro, or a third team willing to take on Herro in exchange for a package more enticing to Portland, there isn’t a serious offer coming out of Miami.