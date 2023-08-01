‘No Shift’ in Blazers’ Damian Lillard Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers have been waving the white flag on the Damian Lillard era for a month now after the star point guard requested to be traded.

Lillard requested a trade from the Blazers on July 1, the first full day of free agency.

However, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, there hasn’t been much going on despite the declaration.

There remains no shift in Lillard’s mindset and his goal of playing for the Miami Heat in the wake of the league’s initiative to warn Lillard and his agent that any further comments made “suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade” will be subject to discipline, according to sources. It was also a warning to other players and agents.

The Heat is trying to build the best offer possible for Lillard, but with Tyler Herro as the best player Miami is willing to trade, the Blazers have not inched closer to a deal.