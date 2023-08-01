Blazers Hire Zandria Conyers as Senior VP

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Zandria Conyers to be their new Senior Vice President and General Counsel according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

Zandria Conyers has been hired as the Portland Trail Blazers’ new Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Conyers will lead the organization’s legal department, serving as a resource for business and basketball leadership and the organization’s affiliate entities.

Conyers is joining the Blazers’ staff after working as the Deputy General Counsel & Managing Director of Legal Affairs for the NCAA.

While working for the NCAA, Conyers managed legal department operations and also managed staff development. She also provided business counseling to the NCAA.

Before working for the NCAA, Conyers was the General Counsel for the Ladies Professional Golf Association where her responsibilities included overseeing business decisions, which included media rights.

Conyers is a graduate of American University’s Washington College of Law and of the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications.