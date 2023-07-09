Blazers Officially Re-Sign Jerami Grant With Player Option in Contract’s Fifth Year

The Portland Trail Blazers have officially re-signed power forward Jerami Grant, according to the Blazers Twitter account.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the five-year, $160 million deal includes a player option in the fifth year.

Grant has been the marquee free agent signing for the Trail Blazers so far this free agency season, with the big price tag on his deal turning heads around the league.

Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game in his first season as a Trail Blazer after being traded by the Detroit Pistons during the 2022 off-season. Grant started all 63 games he appeared in for the Blazers this season.

Along with Grant, Portland also re-signed forward Matisse Thybulle this summer. The Trail Blazers plan to hold a media availability session tomorrow to discuss the signings, according to Brenna Greene of KOIN News. Grant, Thybulle, General Manager Joe Cronin and Head Coach Chauncey Billups are expected to speak.