John Wall Works Out for NBA Teams, Including Blazers

Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA.

Wall’s last NBA action came during the 2022-23 season in a brief stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. Wall, 32, appeared in 34 games in his lone season with the Clippers, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. The Clippers traded Wall to the Houston Rockets in February, and Houston promptly waived Wall after the trade.

Wall is most known for his nine seasons with the Washington Wizards from 2010 to 2019. The No. 1 overall pick in 2010, Wall garnered five All-Star selections between 2014 and 2018, as well as an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2017. He averaged 19 points, 9.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds during his time in Washington.

Prior to his stint with the Clippers last season, Wall sat out the 2021-22 season, played 40 games with the Rockets during the 2020-21 season, and missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury.

Now, the Blazers are possibly interested in his services.