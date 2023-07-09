Talk Blazers vs. Spurs Summer League Here!

After a tantalizing first half in the Summer League opener, Portland Trail Blazers No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson is unavailable for tonight’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, denying fans an enticing matchup between Henderson and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.
But Wembanyama is still set to take the floor tonight, along with Blazers sophomore Shaedon Sharpe and rookies Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert. There’s still basketball to be played and exciting prospects to see.
Come talk about it as it all plays out with fellow fans in tonight’s GameDay Thread!
Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, July 9
- Time: 5:00 p.m. PDT
- TV Channel: ESPN 2, ESPN+
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
