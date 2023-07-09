Talk Blazers vs. Spurs Summer League Here!

After a tantalizing first half in the Summer League opener, Portland Trail Blazers No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson is unavailable for tonight’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, denying fans an enticing matchup between Henderson and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

But Wembanyama is still set to take the floor tonight, along with Blazers sophomore Shaedon Sharpe and rookies Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert. There’s still basketball to be played and exciting prospects to see.

Come talk about it as it all plays out with fellow fans in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 Time: 5:00 p.m. PDT

5:00 p.m. PDT TV Channel: ESPN 2, ESPN+

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.