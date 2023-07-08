Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson will sit out his team’s NBA Summer League game versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft suffered a shoulder injury in Portland’s 100-99 loss to the Houston Rockets in the opening game of their tournament on Friday. Henderson has since undergone an MRI. No conclusive prognosis has emerged from the procedure, but Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report has disclosed that Henderson will be kept out of Portland’s next game to “rest”.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick, will sit out Sunday’s marquee matchup against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs to rest shoulder, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

Henderson’s injury will rob fans of the chance to see the matchup between himself and first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Henderson scored 15 in his first Summer League game despite not playing for most of the second half. The highly-touted Wembanyama scored 9 with 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, and one illegal screen on Britney Spears which, upon further review, was downgraded to a common foul.

The Blazers and Spurs will face off on Sunday at 5:00 PM, Pacific. The game will be televised on ESPN2.