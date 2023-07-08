Report: “No Substantial Talks” Between Heat and Blazers About Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat have not yet engaged in “substantial” talks about trading All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. News of Lillard requesting a trade from the Blazers broke last Saturday. In the days since, reports paint the Heat as Lillard’s preferred—and only—destination. Apparently, the front offices of the respective clubs are not burning the midnight oil to get the deal done, at least not to this point.

Reporting from the ongoing NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas for NBA TV, Haynes indicated the following:

I was told there haven’t been any substantial talks yet between the Heat and the Blazers to this point, but I did speak with Lillard’s agent who told me that he is still hopeful that the Heat and Blazers can talk at some point, get together...to try to hash something out. This is something that Damian Lillard wants, but he also understands the situation the Blazers are up against. They want to make sure they get accurate value and assets in return. If this deal goes into play, it will possibly be a three- or a four-team deal. Both sides want to try to get get something done, but it’s going to start with them both getting to the table first.

