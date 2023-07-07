Blazers Guard Keon Johnson Out of Summer League with Finger Injury

Keon Johnson will not play for the Portland Trail Blazers in the remainder of the 2023 Summer League tournament due to an injured finger. Johnson suffered the injury in the first half of Portland’s opening game against the Houston Rockets.

Portland media personality Jason Quick got the quote from Johnson following the game, which Portland lost 100-99.

Keon Johnson says he dislocated his right index finger in the Blazers Summer League opener. Says he is done for rest of tournament. Kid can’t catch a break.

Johnson played just a single minute in the opener.

The second-year guard appeared 40 times for the Blazers last season, scoring 4.7 points in 10.4 minutes per game.

The Blazers also lost the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Scoot Henderson, to a shoulder injury in the same game. No word at time of posting how extension Henderson’s injury is.