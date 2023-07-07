Scoot Henderson Suffers Right Shoulder Injury in Summer League

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson suffered a right shoulder injury in his first Summer League game, exiting in the third period and not returning to action. The Trail Blazers have indicated nothing more at this point than describing the location of the injury. We will update this post as details become available.

Henderson acquitted himself well in his initial appearance, scoring 15 points with 6 assists and 5 steals in 21 minutes, shooting 5-13 from the field, 1-3 from the arc. Henderson had 13 of his 15 in the first quarter alone.

The injury will remind Trail Blazers fans of Shaedon Sharpe, their first pick in last year’s NBA draft. Sharpe was among the most anticipated rookies in the Las Vegas tournament but he injured his shoulder in the first quarter of his first game, not playing again until the regular season.

The Blazers also lost guard Keon Johnson for an unspecified duration. Johnson injured his finger in the first half of the contest versus the Rockets.

Updates coming soon.