Rockets vs. Blazers Summer League Discussion Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers are tipping off their Las Vegas Summer League title defense against No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets.
Tonight, No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson makes his Blazers debut as a new era of Portland basketball has its unofficial christening.
Here's the schedule and broadcast info for the game.
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, July 7
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+
Projected Starting Lineup
Trail Blazers
- PG Scoot Henderson
- SG Shaedon Sharpe
- SF Jabari Walker
- PF Kris Murray
- C John Butler Jr.
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Trevor Hudgins
- SF Cam Whitmore
- PF Tari Eason
- C Jabari Smith Jr.
