Rockets vs. Blazers Summer League Discussion Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers are tipping off their Las Vegas Summer League title defense against No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets.

Tonight, No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson makes his Blazers debut as a new era of Portland basketball has its unofficial christening.

Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, July 7

Friday, July 7 Time: 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+

Projected Starting Lineup

Trail Blazers

PG Scoot Henderson

SG Shaedon Sharpe

SF Jabari Walker

PF Kris Murray

C John Butler Jr.

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Trevor Hudgins

SF Cam Whitmore

PF Tari Eason

C Jabari Smith Jr.

Conversation Rules

