Kevin Durant Doesn’t See ‘Big Deal’ Behind Damian Lillard Trade Request

Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about requesting a trade.

Just five months ago, Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him to the Phoenix Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and a multitude of first-round picks.

Now Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is taking a page out of Durant’s (and many other stars’) playbooks and requesting out after the team failed to trade for another veteran to help contend for a championship.

In a casual Twitter conversation, Durant tried to offer some insight from Lillard’s perspective.

“Fans love the game of basketball, they will move on just like they do when the organization trades a fan favorite,” Durant tweeted. “In this case, portland fans can’t wait to watch scoots career. I don’t see what the big deal is [sic].”

Talk about rubbing salt in the wound, KD.

Blazers fans, for the most part, are still mourning Dame’s exit from Portland even if it hasn’t officially happened yet. Sure, there are fans who are excited about Scoot Henderson and what he can bring to the team, but that doesn’t mean fans should just “move on.”

Lillard has an emotional hold on fans, and while the league shouldn’t be catered to only fit the fans’ needs and desires because the NBA would be nothing without its players, it doesn’t mean the staunch supporters should be forgotten about.

Whether fans like it or not, Dame has asked out. It’s sad and complicated for a lot of reasons, and it is a big deal for Lillard, considering how many times he went out of his way to make the final outcome different. But even if it isn’t a big deal to some, doesn’t mean it isn’t to others.