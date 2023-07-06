2023 Salt Lake City Summer League Day 3 Discussion Here!

Today, the Salt Lake City Summer League wraps up with its final two games.
Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!
Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!
Schedule, All Times PST
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Salt Lake City, UT, 4:00 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, Salt Lake City, UT, 6:00 p.m., NBA TV
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...