2023 Salt Lake City Summer League Day 3 Discussion Here!

Today, the Salt Lake City Summer League wraps up with its final two games.

Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Schedule, All Times PST

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Salt Lake City, UT, 4:00 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, Salt Lake City, UT, 6:00 p.m., NBA TV

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.