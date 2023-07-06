Portland Trail Blazers Summer League Schedule Begins Tomorrow!

The Portland Trail Blazers 2023 Summer League Schedule begins tomorrow, July 7th. New franchise point guard Scoot Henderson and last year’s rookie sensation Shaedon Sharpe are both expected to play, along with fellow first-round picks, returning youngsters, and hopefuls.

Blazer’s Edge will recap all Portland’s summer league games. This year they’re also televised on various ESPN networks.

Schedule

Here’s the complete schedule as determined so far. All times are Pacific.

Friday, July 7th vs. Houston Rockets—4:00 PM, ESPN

Sunday, July 9th vs. San Antonio Spurs—5:00 PM, ESPN2

Tuesday, July 11th vs. Charlotte Hornets—5:30 PM, NBA TV

Thursday, July 13th vs. Orlando Magic—6:00 PM, ESPN2

Roster

Here is the rundown of players expected to participate:

Scoot Henderson—G

Shaedon Sharpe—G

Keon Johnson—G

Kris Murray—F

Rayan Rupert—F

John Butler, Jr.—C

Jabari Walker—F

Nate Williams—G/F

Ibou Badji—C

Antoine Davis—G

Jaizec Lotte—G

Michaelo Devoe—G

Justin Minaya—F

Malachi Smith—G

Duop Reath—C

Christ Koumadje—C