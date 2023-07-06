BREAKING: Blazers Match Matisse Thybulle Mavs Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are keeping one of their free agents home in the midst of the chaos surrounding Damian Lillard.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are matching the Dallas Mavericks’ offer to Matisse Thybulle.

The Portland Trail Blazers are matching restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle’s three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Sheet was signed and received in Portland this morning.

The Blazers acquired Thybulle in a midseason trade and he proved to be very valuable for Portland in the final stretch of last season. In 22 games with the team, Thybulle averaged 7.4 points per game while shooting over 38.8 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Bleacher Report insider Chris Haynes revealed some details regarding Thybulle’s new contract.

Matisse Thybulle’s new three-year, $33 million deal that Portland matched contains a 15 percent trade kicker, a player option, and 50 percent of annual salary must be paid by Oct. 1, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

While he shot well from beyond the arc, Thybulle made most of his money on the defensive side of the ball. He’s considered to be one of, if not the best Blazers perimeter defender, and Portland now has him under contract for the next three years.