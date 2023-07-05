John Butler Jr. Returns To Portland On Two-Way Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed John Butler Jr. to his second two-way contract for the 2023-24 season, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The Portland Trail Blazers and center John Butler have agreed to a two-contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Butler appeared in 19 games for the Blazers last season.

The Butler Jr. news follows the return of fellow two-way contract teammate Ibou Badji who re-signed with the Blazers last week.

The seven-foot Butler Jr. will represent the Blazers at Las Vegas Summer League after playing 19 games in 2022 -23, averaging 2.4 points, on 22 percent three point shooting and 0.9 rebounds.

The 20-year-old told media last week that despite standing 7’0, he was more suited to playing positions two-through-four.

Butler Jr. went undrafted in 2022 after one season at Florida State where he averaged 5.9 points on 39.9 percent three point shooting, 3.2 boards and and 1.2 blocks.

NBA teams will be eligible to sign three two-way players in 2023-24.