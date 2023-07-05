Celtics Trade Grant Williams to Mavericks in Three-Way Deal

The Dallas Mavericks continue to be busy in NBA Free Agency, 2023, swinging a three-team deal to acquire Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. The four-year veteran averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 79 games as Boston’s power forward last season, starting 23 contests. He’s a near-40% three-point shooter and a good defender.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news:

Restricted free agent F Grant Williams is finalizing a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement to land with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN.

And Shams Charania of The Athletic has the finer details:

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade: - Mavs: Grant Williams - Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030 - Celtics: Multiple second-round picks

The 32-year-old Bullock played in 78 games for the Maverick in 2022-23, starting 55. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game.

Accepting a signed-and-traded player, the Mavericks will now be subject to the hard cap provision in their further dealings this season. They must keep below the luxury tax apron of $172.3 million.

The Spurs facilitated this trade by absorbing Bullock’s salary, allowing Boston to take back less than they sent out while Dallas balanced their ledger. Bullock is owed $10.5 million this season.