2023 Salt Lake City Summer League, California Classic Day 2 Discussion Here!

There are five games today in NBA Summer League action.

By Jeremy_Brener
NBA: California Classic-Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

Today, the two smaller Summer Leagues, one in Salt Lake City and the other in Sacramento, tip off with five games going down.

Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Schedule, All Times PST

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento, CA, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Salt Lake City, UT, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento, CA, 5:00 p.m., ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, Salt Lake City, UT, 6:00 p.m., NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, Sacramento, CA, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

