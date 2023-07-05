2023 Salt Lake City Summer League, California Classic Day 2 Discussion Here!

Today, the two smaller Summer Leagues, one in Salt Lake City and the other in Sacramento, tip off with five games going down.
Schedule, All Times PST
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento, CA, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Salt Lake City, UT, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento, CA, 5:00 p.m., ESPN
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, Salt Lake City, UT, 6:00 p.m., NBA TV
Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, Sacramento, CA, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
