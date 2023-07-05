2023 Salt Lake City Summer League, California Classic Day 2 Discussion Here!

Today, the two smaller Summer Leagues, one in Salt Lake City and the other in Sacramento, tip off with five games going down.

Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Schedule, All Times PST

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento, CA, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Salt Lake City, UT, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento, CA, 5:00 p.m., ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, Salt Lake City, UT, 6:00 p.m., NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, Sacramento, CA, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

