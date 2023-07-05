Report: Dallas Mavericks Intend to Offer Contract to Matisse Thybulle

The Dallas Mavericks intend to make a contract offer to free agent Matisse Thybulle, according to a report by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Thybulle is a restricted free agent, meaning the Portland Trail Blazers, his current team, would have the right to match the offer and retain Thybulle’s services. Haynes indicates that Thybulle will sign the Mavericks’ offer sheet.

The 26-year-old wing averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22 games for the Blazers last season, playing 27.7 minutes per game. He was known primarily for his defense, serving aptly at the shooting guard and small forward positions. The Blazers extended a qualifying offer to Thybulle prior to free agency, securing their right to match any offer he signed with another team.

The Blazers acquired Thybulle at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, a product of the deal that sent small forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks.

No proposed salary amount was included with the report, but Dallas would almost certainly be using their Mid-Level Exception to sign Thybulle. The wing earned $4.4 million last season, on a rookie-scale contract after being drafted 20th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.