Orlando Magic Release Bol Bol

The Orlando Magic released 7’2 power forward Bol Bol over the Fourth of July holiday, making him a free agent on the open market. The former University of Oregon product, son of former NBA blocked shot king Manute Bol, just completed his fourth season in the league.

Bol played sparingly for the Denver Nuggets in his first three seasons, accumulating a 2.7 point scoring average in just 6.2 minutes per game in 53 appearances between 2019-2022.

He found new life with the Magic last season, playing in 70 games, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes per, with 33 starts.

Orlando’s up-tempo style helped the 23-year-old emerge from his shell. With a contract of only $2.2 million last season, his height, potential, and even production far outpace his cost.

Rebuilding into a young team and needing frontcourt help, the Portland Trail Blazers might be prime candidates to welcome Bol Bol back to Oregon, using part of one of their cap exceptions to secure his services.