Blazers Sign Rookie Rayan Rupert to Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are officially bringing on a new member to their team.

The team announced Tuesday that it had signed second-round pick Rayan Rupert to his rookie deal. Terms for the deal have yet to be disclosed.

The 6’8 defender played for the New Zealand Breakers in the Australian NBL last season, putting up 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steaks in an injury-plagued year.

The 19-year-old’s defensive attributes are helped along by a 7’3 wingspan. He also carries pedigree as the son of former French national captain Thierry Rupert

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has likened Rupert to Tony Allen and Otto Porter Jr., highlighting his point-of-attack defense and his ability to slip around screens.

“[Rupert is a] lockdown defender who shows flashes on offense and could eventually become a complete player,” O’Connor writes.

O’Connor calls him a skilled ball handler who looks fluid dribbling into pull-up jumpers but at this point is considered a streaky shooter, making only 25 percent from three last season.

Now, he joins the Blazers officially in hopes of fulfilling that potential.