Blazers Sign Rookie Rayan Rupert to Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers are officially bringing on a new member to their team.
The team announced Tuesday that it had signed second-round pick Rayan Rupert to his rookie deal. Terms for the deal have yet to be disclosed.
Trail Blazers Sign Rayan Rupert.— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 4, 2023
Learn More: https://t.co/Suv7QZ56sZ pic.twitter.com/nn6GCaqIfU
The 6’8 defender played for the New Zealand Breakers in the Australian NBL last season, putting up 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steaks in an injury-plagued year.
The 19-year-old’s defensive attributes are helped along by a 7’3 wingspan. He also carries pedigree as the son of former French national captain Thierry Rupert
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has likened Rupert to Tony Allen and Otto Porter Jr., highlighting his point-of-attack defense and his ability to slip around screens.
“[Rupert is a] lockdown defender who shows flashes on offense and could eventually become a complete player,” O’Connor writes.
O’Connor calls him a skilled ball handler who looks fluid dribbling into pull-up jumpers but at this point is considered a streaky shooter, making only 25 percent from three last season.
Now, he joins the Blazers officially in hopes of fulfilling that potential.
Loading comments...